1/
Joyce M. Keil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. Keil
Cinnaminson - Joyce M. Keil, on October 30, 2020 of Cinnaminson, NJ.
Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Keil. Loving sister of Mark Maiocco (Joyce) and the late Val Maiocco.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service 1:00 PM at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery on November 30, 2020.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Center for Family Services, 584 Benson Street, Camden, NJ 08103, https://www.centerffs.org/get-involved/donate.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pk, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved