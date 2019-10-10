|
|
Joyce Marie Massi (Stephan) of Hainesport, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was 83.
Mrs. Massi was born in Riverside, N.J. and had resided in Mount Laurel before moving to Hainesport.
As a teen and into her twenties, she traveled extensively with her family following her father's race horses to various states. Joyce always enjoyed horseracing and being around the racetrack. Many years of her life were dedicated to taking care of her home and raising her three daughters. She and her husband spent many summers living in Ocean City, N.J., where Joyce liked nothing better than going to the beach and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. The house in Ocean City became a gathering place for all her children and grandchildren with Joyce always at the helm.
In her leisure, Joyce delighted in following sports (especially college basketball), reading and dining out with her husband and friends.
Joyce was preceded by her beloved spouse of 57 years, Geno Massi. She is survived by her daughters, Lorre Moylett (Ed), Debra Risell (Dave) and Stephanie Kueny (Doug) and her grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Timothy, Rachel, Allison, John, Lauren and Jillian.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery, 3055 Fostertown Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at Our Lady Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery at the address above.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 10, 2019