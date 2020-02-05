|
Joyce M. (Marchiano) Newsome of Beverly passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86.
Joyce was a dedicated Catholic who embodied the Christian foundations for her love of her church and her family.
She volunteered with St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Beverly for many years, serving as White Elephant Chair for the carnival, as a lunch lady for the school and was active with the Altar Rosary Society.
She enjoyed creating treasures for her family with her talents in knitting, sewing and painting. In her spare time she also liked doing puzzles, reading and playing Rummy, which she was a sneaky talented player.
She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She cherished making birthday dinners for her children and grandchildren, no matter how old they got. Many people in town will remember her dedication to church as she walked with her cane to the church for daily Masses.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Clyde, who passed away in 2008.
She leaves to cherish her memory: their children, Peter, Andrew (Lynda), Maria Sobel (Russ), John, James (Donna), and Angela Evermore (Vince), six grandchildren, Victoria, Annamarie, Dominick, Amanda, Vincent, and Sam, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 805 Warren Street, Beverly, where the viewing will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Monument Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Hospice and Healthcare, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
