Juanita Lefferts of Lawrenceville, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with her loving children by her side. She was 83.One of 10 children, Juanita was born in Butler, Pa. and moved to Philadelphia with her sister in her early 20s.She met the love of her life, Herb, on a blind date, and they were married in 1959. They had 51 years and a wonderful life together, living in Delran and, after retirement, in Absecon, N.J.She worked in several jobs throughout her life, but especially loved owning and operating a restaurant in Wildwood. She was active in the Eastern Star for many years and was an avid reader.The most important thing to Juanita, however, was her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them and hearing their stories. She was forgiving, a good listener, a confidante, and a great source of comfort. She welcomed -- and fed -- anyone who came to her home and was known for her cooking, especially her lasagna, potato salad, and deviled eggs. Nothing made her happier than seeing her family together, especially during the holidays. She was the glue that held us together and will be forever missed.Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Florence Wasko; her devoted husband, Herbert V. Lefferts; their son, Matthew, and daughter, Carol Lee; and her siblings, Louis, Ann, Nancy, Andy, Velma, Mitchell, Gerry, and Leroy.She is survived by her beloved children and their spouses, Barbara L. and Kirk Mellits, Amy L. and Dave Middlebrook, and Herbert T. Lefferts; her beloved grandchildren, E. Zachariah Mellits and his wife, Emily and their children Carter and Elliana, Jacob Mellits and his wife, Katelyn and their daughter Mackenzie, Rebekah Mellits, Christopher Lefferts, and Alison Middlebrook; and her sister, Barbara.Due to recent events and gathering restrictions, funeral services and interment will be held privately at Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 218 S. Fairview St., Riverside, NJ 08075.To send a condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors,Lawrenceville, N.J.