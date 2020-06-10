Judith Ann Comegno (Nelson) on June 5, 2020 of Moorestown, N.J. Age 76.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard N; loving mother of her son and his family, John B. Comegno II, Esq., Marsha, Sarah, Jack, and Annie Comegno, and her daughter and her family, Maribeth Reyes, Nelson, and Nicholas Reyes, and step-grandchildren, Katelynn and Brianna Reyes. She is also survived by her beloved sister Nancy (Jim) Mallett and brothers Alfred (Roseann) Thomas and Steve (Donna) Thomas, many nieces and nephews, and other loving family members and friends. She was the sister of the late Thomas (the late Carol) Nelson.
Judy was born in Mount Holly, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Nelson and step-daughter of the late Alfred Thomas, and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. A woman of deep faith, after spending time as a postulant in the Dominican Retreat House at Elkins Park PA but finding no calling to religious life, she earned a degree in dental hygiene and worked as a dental hygienist. Later she managed two dental offices.
Judy's true calling was loving the dashing and successful pharmacist who swept her off her feet and whom she married in 1970 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Moorestown, N.J., her beloved husband Bernie. Their love story spanned 50 years, produced a beautiful and grateful family, and inspired everyone they met. Bernie passed in 2017.
Judy gave freely of her time to her community, and among many charitable and religious activities she was a former member of the Junior Women's Club in Moorestown and the VanSciver Tennis Tournament Committee. Judy was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Judy played the organ and piano and passed on her love and natural ease with music to her family and friends, especially her son and granddaughter Annie. She particularly enjoyed Irish music and the music of Vince Gill. She was an avid reader, another love she inspired in her family. Judy's perfect laughter brought joy to all family functions, and she especially enjoyed Memorial Day picnics with her brother Al, playing poker with her siblings, cousins, uncles, and grandchildren, and most recently her extended "girls' sleepovers" with her beloved sister and friend Nancy.
Most of all, she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren who all reside only miles from her home, and whose successes she "shared" with anyone who would listen. She cooked and baked with them, told stories, encouraged, and taught by loving and strong example.
The family thanks all who showed special love and support to Judy after Bernie's passing, especially her helpful neighbor Mr. Joe Haak, Dr. Chris LaRosa, M.D., Fathers Damian McElroy, Chris Piccolo, and Jack Bogacz and Deacon Tom Begley of her beloved Good Counsel Church, Marge Fiadino, Rosemary Rubino, Judy Hall, Sue Schobert, her "Bestie" Donna Christy, and her sister and dear friend Nancy. You each filled days Judy felt empty, brought her joy, and helped her to find new meaning and purpose.
Due to the Covid19 public health emergency, Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel will be held with close family and friends on June 13, 2020, at 11am. The family is mindful of the current public health concerns, and encourages those who wish to share their love and respect to the family to watch a live stream of the Funeral Liturgy on Good Counsel's web page at http://www.olgcnj.org/live-stream which will be broadcast at the same time, and/or share a story or fond memory of Judy through an email to jcomegno@comegnolaw.com or maribethcomegno@aol.com, or by letter or card addressed to John Comegno at 521 Pleasant Valley Avenue, Moorestown NJ 08057. Burial will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mt. Holly NJ.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org.
"When Irish eyes are smiling,
Sure, 'tis like the morn in Spring.
In the lilt of Irish laughter,
You can hear the angels sing.
When Irish hearts are happy,
All the world seems bright and gay.
And when Irish eyes are smiling,
Sure, they steal your heart away."
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.