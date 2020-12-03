1/
Judith Anne Stefano
Judith Anne Stefano (Nee Brennan) of Medford, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Born in Passaic, NJ, she is the daughter of the late John and Victoria Brennan, and is the wife of the late Martin Stefano. Judith is the Beloved Mother of Deborah Stefano, Douglas Stefano, Charles Stefano and Andrea Stefano. She is the Loving Grandmother of Jason, Joshua, and Bethany, and the great grandmother of Eryn, McKenzie, Mathew, Lilliana, Juniper and Ari. She is the Sister of Joan Micozzi (the late Frank), Jane Leeshock (the late Tom), Justine Komsa (Julian), and the sister-in-law of the late Jean Zangrando.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, December 8 from 1:00 – 3:00PM at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, NJ. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 PM or can be viewed virtually at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41907. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to the Burlington County Times Give a Christmas Foundation, please make donations out to Give A Christmas Attn: Gift Processing, PO Box 70260, Philadelphia, PA 19176-9703, BurlingtonCountyTimes.com/GiveAChristmas
www.bradleystow.com

Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
