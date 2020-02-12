|
|
After a long illness, on Feb. 8, 2020, Judith E. Smith, age 62 years, (Edgar), beloved wife of the late Stephen Smith of Moorestown, N.J.
Devoted mother of Rebecca Thornburg (Michael), and Ben C. Smith (Leah),went home to with the Lord. A loving sister of Jane Homon (Peter Jr.), and Leslie Polansky (John).
She was the cherished grandmother of six beautiful grandchildren. She also was the devoted mother of the late Andrew Smith.
As a pastor's wife, Judy had a tremendous passion for women's ministries, and her life was dedicated to serving Jesus Christ.
She met her husband at Eastern College and they had been married for over twenty nine years. She worked as a social worker helping place foster children with Christian families at "Bethanna". Judy loved her family with all her heart, and always placed them first in all her life's endeavors.
The visitation will be held on Saturday Feb. 15th, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 520 Kings Highway S., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. The memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. followed by light refreshments .
In Lieu of flowers donation in her memory may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Development Office, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
