Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Judith Thompson Obituary
Judith Thompson, "Scotty," of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Voorhees, N.J. She was 76.

Born in Alabama, Judy was a longtime Mount Holly resident. She graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Class of 1961, and was the first female to be inducted into the RVRHS Athletic Hall of Fame (basketball). Judy was a graduate of Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing and a retired school nurse at Burlington County Special Services School in Westampton.

She was an avid supporter of animal organizations and was a Burlington County Certified Animal Response Team member and a Burlington County Riverfront CERT member. Judy was a longtime member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Mount Holly and a member of the Episcopal Churchwomen's Club. She also was a member of NEA/NJREA/ NJEA, the Elks Lodge 848 and the Mount Holly Historical Society.

The sister of the late Susan Boyle and the aunt of the late Amy Boyle, Judy is survived by her brother, Victor T. Scott III (Nancy) of Hainesport, three nephews and one niece, Victor T. Scott IV (Kat), Theodore Scott (Sara), Kristine Scott (David), and Edward J. Boyle IV. She was a devoted great-aunt to Timothy D'Antonio, Sophia Scott and David and Kaitlyn Miller.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Saint Andrew's Graveyard in Mount Holly.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 1, 2019
