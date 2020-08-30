1/1
Judy Ann Donovan
Dec. 11, 1944 - Aug. 23, 2020



One thing was for certain, if you stopped into her house, everything would be neat and tidy. She always had a project going, especially around the home and yard. And she ironed everything!

Born in Riverside, N.J., and a graduate of Riverside High School, Judy was the ultimate caregiver. Over the years she cared for many family members during their most difficult times and final stages of life. She found a career calling mid-life as a Registered Nurse and gave her warmth and compassion to ICU patients at Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Campus, until retirement.

She maintained her friendships throughout life, still in touch with classmates from grammar school. She extended her love as a grandmother, never missing a birthday or holiday, and put in extra effort to see her grands in Cali.

She passed unexpectedly of natural causes unrelated to infection in Delran, N.J., near her hometown.

She was survived by her brother, Henry F. Stellwag Jr.; sister-in-law, Sharon Stellwag; her children, Heide Fraley (Daniel) and Dustin Paddock (Nina); grandchildren, Hazel, Winter, and Simone Fraley, and Riley, Fletcher, and Ian Paddock; nephews, Randy and Danny Stellwag; niece, Cindy Stellwag; and the father of her children, Paul Paddock (Alice).

She was preceded in death by her niece, Jennifer Stellwag, her longtime partner, John C. "Jack" Miller, and parents, Henry F. and Kathryn Stellwag.

An outdoor memorial visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at 76 Pancoast Blvd., Delran, with services at 4 p.m. Please dress casually. Contact Sweeney Funeral Home for the Zoom link.

In lieu of flowers, give with your heart to Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church of Riverside, supporting Loaves and Fishes and Interfaith Hospitality Network, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
