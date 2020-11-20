Jules A. Carcanague

Jules A. Carcanague, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13th, at his home in Summerfield, FL.

Originaly from Moorestown, NJ, Jules was a previous Lenola Fire Dept. member and served as a Radio Control Operator in the USMC. Jules enjoyed many hobbies such as model train displays, golfing, playing and coaching baseball. As an active member of Gateway of Hope in Ocala, FL, Jules spent much of his time volunteering help at the soup kitchen, which assisted in feeding VA Veterans in the area.

Jules is predeceased by his parents, Jules C. and Dorothy M. Carcanague and brother, John (Jack) Carcanague.

Survived by his long-time partner, Vicki O'Connell and her children, Patrick and Kimberly and their children, his children Jules J., Monica, James (Amanda), Joseph (Karen) and Keith (Danielle) and 11 grandchildren, Kristin, Jillian, Caleb, Quinn, Alex, Rowan, Zach, Brooke, Molly, Ashley and Christian as well as four great-grandchildren. Also survived by his three sisters, Dorothy McNesby (late Kenneth), Sheila (late Charlie) Dietrich and Jeanne (Lee) Ellis.

Due to Covid19, services are postponed until Spring 2021 and will be held at Arneytown Veterans Cemetery. Details to be provided at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jules A. Carcanague to the Gateway of Hope, 3803 NE 7th St., Ocala, FL 34470, Attn: Father James, would be greatly appreciated.



