Julia Ann (Glass) Irwin passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 82.
Born in Florence, Julia was a longtime resident of Burlington. She worked for many years at the Masonic Home of N.J. in Burlington Township.
In her spare time, Julia loved doing embroidery and cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Lillian (Patterson) Glass, her brother, William Glass, and her husband, William L. Irwin Sr.
She is survived by her loving children: son and daughter-in-law, William L. and Anna Irwin Jr., and daughter and son- in-law, JoAnne and Earl Reinhard; her grandchildren, Robert and Amanda Reinhard; her sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Louie Kocsis; her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Jerry Glass; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060 would be appreciated by her family.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019