Julia B. Olivarez passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was 28.Julia was the daughter of Robert Olivarez and Dana (Demunyk) Olivarez, and sister ofthe late Jenna Olivarez and the late James V. Anderson.A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outdoors at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main Street, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, outdoors at Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, NJ 08055, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing measures are required. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.For more information, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Givnish of Marlton