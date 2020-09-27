1/1
Julia B. Olivarez
Julia B. Olivarez passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was 28.

Julia was the daughter of Robert Olivarez and Dana (Demunyk) Olivarez, and sister of the late Jenna Olivarez and the late James V. Anderson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, outdoors at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main Street, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, outdoors at Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, NJ 08055, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing measures are required. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.

For more information, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Marlton

www.givnish.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Givnish of Marlton
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Fellowship Alliance Chapel
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fellowship Alliance Chapel,
