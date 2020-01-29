|
|
Julia L. "Dudie" (Semptimphelter) Lubrano of Florence passed peacefully into God's arms on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday.
Dudie was born and raised in Florence and resided there lifelong. She was the daughter of the late Gerolalmo and Rebecca Britton Semptimphelter. After attending Florence High School, she continued her education and graduated from Trenton College, now Rider University.
Mrs. Lubrano was a secretary and also purchasing agent for U.S. Pipe and Foundry in Burlington with 40 years of dedicated service.
Her most treasured times were spent with her family. She was grateful that she was able to share the holidays, birthdays and special occasions with all of them. Dudie played an integral part in the organization of her high school class reunions, cherished her luncheon dates with her girlfriends and enjoyed spending time in Ocean City with family.
She will be affectionately remembered for her culinary abilities. Her crème puffs and potato salad were always on the menu at family gatherings. Mrs. Lubrano was a proud supporter of the Florence "Flashes" football team. She was always adorned in her blue and gold apparel cheering the team to victory.
Mrs. Lubrano was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish (St. Clare's Church) and the Altar Rosary Society of the church, the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens and the Florence Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Michael Lubrano, who passed away in 2007, and her siblings, Bill, Albert, James, Louis and Louise.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Franny Centurione (Joe), Michael Lubrano (Cindy), Nick Lubrano (Beverley) and Patty Feinstein (Matt). She was the beloved Mom mom to Danielle (Bill), Stephani (Steven), Dana (John), Christy, Lauren (Zach), Michelle (Scott), Nicholas, Matthew, Sasha, Maya and Michael, and Great Mom mom to Lily, Jack, and Brianna. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Angelini (Mereno), brother-in-law, Tony Lubrano (Jean), and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until church departure at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the FHS Pit Club, c/o Gina Dunphy, 1320 Maple Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554, or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
