Julia M. Newman, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Camden N.J., Julia was a long time resident of the Palmyra community. After graduating from high school, Julia was hired by RCA located in Camden. She retired in 1986 after over forty years of dedicated service.
Julia was an avid gardener and liked to travel, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by many.
The daughter of the late Nicola and Lousia Abiuso, she is preceded by her hus-band, William J. Newman, her sisters, Lucy, Jennie and Lena. She is survived by her daughter and sons-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Kelly, Donna and Douglas Aaronson. Her grandchildren, Dennis, Heather and Kevin Kelly, Lauren Bowen, Brandon and Tyler Aaronson, her six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church 500 Fourth Street., Riverton, New Jersey 08077-1240.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church 500 Fourth Street., Riverton, New Jersey 08077-1240. Calling hours will be held Monday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505.
