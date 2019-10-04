Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
500 Fourth Street
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
500 Fourth Street
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia M. Newman Obituary
Julia M. Newman, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Born in Camden N.J., Julia was a long time resident of the Palmyra community. After graduating from high school, Julia was hired by RCA located in Camden. She retired in 1986 after over forty years of dedicated service.

Julia was an avid gardener and liked to travel, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by many.

The daughter of the late Nicola and Lousia Abiuso, she is preceded by her hus-band, William J. Newman, her sisters, Lucy, Jennie and Lena. She is survived by her daughter and sons-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Kelly, Donna and Douglas Aaronson. Her grandchildren, Dennis, Heather and Kevin Kelly, Lauren Bowen, Brandon and Tyler Aaronson, her six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church 500 Fourth Street., Riverton, New Jersey 08077-1240.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church 500 Fourth Street., Riverton, New Jersey 08077-1240. Calling hours will be held Monday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Julia's Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, light a candle, order flowers make a donation or offer condolences to the family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bordentown Home For Funerals
Download Now