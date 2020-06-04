Julia Russ Foulks of Florence Township passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was 84.Mrs. Foulks was born in Roebling and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Olar Russ. She resided in Florence Township lifelong.Julia was a retired security guard for the New Jersey State Police. Her assignment was at the State House in Trenton. She also was the payroll administrator for Hill Refrigeration in Trenton.Julia will be affectionately remembered for her many exceptional talents and her creative sewing and knitting qualities, the passion she had for ethnic cooking and baking and the exquisite baby blankets and bibs she designed for family and friends.Mrs. Foulks was a loyal and committed Florence Township sports enthusiast. She and her late husband enjoyed vacationing in Wildwood, N.J. and Gettysburg, Pa. She was a member of St. Mary's Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Roebling and actively participated in their annual calendar party and other church functions.Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Stuart J. Foulks Sr., who passed away in 2015, and her son-in-law, Chris Vogel.She is survived by her loving children, Stu Foulks Jr., Bob and Sandy Foulks, and Jill Vogel and her fiancé, Eric Rioux, and her grandchildren, Stu III and Brianna Foulks, Devin Vogel and fiancé, Warren Sledge, Mason Vogel, and Tora and Brad Ostaszewski.Funeral services and burial will be held privately with Rev. George David officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, N.J. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering and immediately return to their vehicles and leave the premises to allow for additional visitors to pay their final respects. Julia's family is grateful for everyone's cooperation.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Florence Township Baseball Association, c/o Berkshire Bank, 669 Whitehead Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, to the Florence Township Diamond Club, c/o Maggie Corsi, 107 Rosewood Dr., Bordentown, NJ 08505, or the FHS Football Pit Club, c/o Gina Dunphy, 1320 Maple Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554.Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors,Roebling