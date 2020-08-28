Julia Selena Thomas of Moorestown passed away at the age of 99 on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Julia was born in Philadelphia to Benjamin and Helen Thomas. She worked as an Account Clerk for Social Security for many years and also was a very prominent member of Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church for over 60 years.Julia loved horseback riding and singing with her beautiful voice, but above all, she adored spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Thomas, and her daughter, Judith Ryles (Casey).She is survived by her son, Earl Kane Jr. (Barbara), her sisters, Lanore Millburn and Geraldine Middleton, her seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Friends and family are welcome to celebrate Julia's life at her viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will be private.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals