Juliet "Julie" (Ellison) Erickson

Juliet "Julie" (Ellison) Erickson, passed away peacefully at her home in North Wales, Pa., on Sunday evening, April 5, 2020. She was 75.

She was a 35-year resident of Medford, N.J.

She had been battling the effects of cancer and COPD since the death of her husband of 52 years, Michael W. Erickson, in January 2018.

Julie was the second daughter of James T. and Muriel F. Ellison.

She is mourned by her daughter Kristin (Erickson) Beideman, her son-in-law Jeff Beideman, and two grandsons, Eric Beideman and Jason Beideman, all of Harleysville, Pa.; two sisters, Susan (Ellison) Burke of Front Royal, Va., and Jean (Ellison) Trout of Ruxton, MD; a niece, Elizabeth Burke of Midlothian, Va.; and many friends who loved her dearly.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, when the effects of Covid-19 have worn off and everyone will have the chance to honor her together.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Unite for HER, 127 E Chestnut St., West Chester, PA 19380.

May Funeral Home

www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 17, 2020
