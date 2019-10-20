|
|
June Elizabeth Megee (Newton) of Delanco passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at home. She was 89.
She was a lifelong resident of Delanco and Willingboro. She was a retired Secretary for the Willingboro Twp. Public Schools.
June was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Willingboro.
She loved bird watching, gardening, ceramics and reading.
Wife of the late Albert E. Megee, who passed in 2013. Beloved mother of Michael A. Megee & wife Janet of Delanco and Kathleen Zelinsky & husband Gary of Burlington Twp., devoted grandmother of Jennifer Devlin & husband Joseph, Ryan Zelinsky and Peyton Zelinsky, and dear great-grandmother of Connor, Colton, & Christian.
Relatives and friends of June's family are invited to her viewing and visitation 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside.
The liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday morning at Corpus Christie Church, 63 Sylvan Lane, Willingboro. Interment will be in Coopertown Cemetery, Cooper St., Edgewater Park.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-05 Bridgeboro St., Riverside Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 20, 2019