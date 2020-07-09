1/
June Lee (Ries) Siebke
1925 - 2020
June Lee (Ries) Siebke of Mount Laurel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was 94.

June was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 19, 1925, and resided in Burlington County during her lifetime. June retired from a career as a Registered Nurse at Burlington County Memorial Hospital of Burlington County.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Maple Shade. June's hobbies included sewing, needlework and furniture refinishing. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Maple Shade Rotary Club. More than anything, her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.

June was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Siebke Jr., the loving mother of Cheryl Siebke, dear sister of George and Jane Ries, sister-in-law of Evelyn Schlitz and Judy Ries, sister of the late Charlotte and William Van Fossen and Robert Ries, and special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A visitation with her family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Colestown Cemetery. Social distancing will be in place, facial coverings must be worn by all and visitors are asked to leave the premises and return to their cars immediately after paying their respects.

Memorial contributions maybe made in June's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ 08052.



Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,

Maple Shade

marktilghmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Cheryl I was told about your moms passing by Kathi. Lois has told her. Its sad no matter how old our moms are. If you get a chance please email me at Galena66@icloud.com. So sorry for your loss. Gail Kurtz Grabowski.
Gail Kurtz-Grabowski
Family
July 5, 2020
Such a Loving person .Christmas dinners would no have been the same with out her. Broccoli and bacon dish .May God Bless her
Always a kind word .Will miss you Aunt June. AL / CONNIE
Uncle AL
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and our family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Megali
Friend
