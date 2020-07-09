June Lee (Ries) Siebke of Mount Laurel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was 94.June was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 19, 1925, and resided in Burlington County during her lifetime. June retired from a career as a Registered Nurse at Burlington County Memorial Hospital of Burlington County.She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Maple Shade. June's hobbies included sewing, needlework and furniture refinishing. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Maple Shade Rotary Club. More than anything, her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.June was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Siebke Jr., the loving mother of Cheryl Siebke, dear sister of George and Jane Ries, sister-in-law of Evelyn Schlitz and Judy Ries, sister of the late Charlotte and William Van Fossen and Robert Ries, and special aunt to many nieces and nephews.A visitation with her family will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Colestown Cemetery. Social distancing will be in place, facial coverings must be worn by all and visitors are asked to leave the premises and return to their cars immediately after paying their respects.Memorial contributions maybe made in June's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ 08052.Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home,Maple Shade