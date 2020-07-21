1/1
Junetta S. Mehl
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junetta S. (Salottolo) Mehl of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 89.

She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Mehl; the loving mother of Diana Wind (Harry) and Loretta Mehl; caring grandmother of Omar and Diana; dear sister of Alexander Salottolo (Jane) and Joanne Johnson (the late Richard); and an incredibly special aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Junetta was born June 11, 1931 in NYC to the Honorable Alexander Salottolo and Phyllis Zingales. She was a graduate and class president (1952) of Marymount College in New York.

Junetta enjoyed fulfilling careers working for TWA Airlines, as a teacher in Haddon Township, N.J. public schools, and as business owner of Emco Printing and Garden of Eden Natural Foods and Country Kitchen. She worked until age 80 at Lois' Health Cupboard.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved