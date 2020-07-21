Junetta S. (Salottolo) Mehl of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 89.She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Mehl; the loving mother of Diana Wind (Harry) and Loretta Mehl; caring grandmother of Omar and Diana; dear sister of Alexander Salottolo (Jane) and Joanne Johnson (the late Richard); and an incredibly special aunt, cousin, and friend to many.Junetta was born June 11, 1931 in NYC to the Honorable Alexander Salottolo and Phyllis Zingales. She was a graduate and class president (1952) of Marymount College in New York.Junetta enjoyed fulfilling careers working for TWA Airlines, as a teacher in Haddon Township, N.J. public schools, and as business owner of Emco Printing and Garden of Eden Natural Foods and Country Kitchen. She worked until age 80 at Lois' Health Cupboard.Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.Bradley Funeral Home,Marlton