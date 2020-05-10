|
|
Justin Edward Merrill Snodgrass of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Friedreich's Ataxia. He was 23.
Justin was born in Willingboro, N.J. on Nov. 15, 1996. He graduated from Seneca High School in 2015, but loved it so much he stayed until 2017, brightening the halls everywhere he went.
Justin is survived by his parents, Joseph and Debra Snodgrass; his siblings, Kirstin, Kelsey, and Summer Snodgrass; his grandparents, Linda Borucki, Thomas Snodgrass, and Carol Riley; his aunt, Sharon Riley; and his many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his firefighting brothers, Seneca family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Merrill Riley, and his great uncles, Robert Riley and Donald Riley.
Justin had the most infectious laugh and a smile that could light up any room. To know Justin was to love him. He had the amazing ability to enter a room full of strangers and leave with a room full of friends.
One achievement that brought him the most joy was being named an honorary member of the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Company. He took great pride in being a firefighter, listening to every fire call and attending every open house.
A private funeral will be held with his immediate family in remembrance of Justin. Additionally, a memorial service to celebrate Justin's life will be hosted at a later date at the Tabernacle Fire Co. #1, of which all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania and .
Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020