Kali Leann Smith, a previous resident of Lumberton, N.J., passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was 36.
Kali was born in Fayettville, N.C. and resided in Lumberton for 24 years before moving to her current residence of two years, Mount Laurel, N.J. She went to Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where she excelled in Spanish, and went on to get her Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University.
Kali had a big heart and loved animals, especially her cats, Tweety, Frisky, Princess, and Squeekers. She also helped take care of her beloved stepfather, Vernon E. Dickerson III, alongside her mother, until his passing in March of 2017. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Kali was preceded in death by her stepfather, Vernon E. Dickerson III.
She is survived by her mother, Tanya Dickerson, her brother, Brandon Smith (Debbie), many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and her father, Philip Smith.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kali's name can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org
