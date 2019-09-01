|
Karadina Prather passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, with her two loving sons by her side at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly Township. She was 62.
Born in Newark, N.J., she was a longtime resident of Bordentown. She was a graduate of Bordentown Regional High School and later attended The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College).
She was employed by the Department of Defense at McGuire AFB. She was promoted and transferred to Fort Monmouth Commissary and later retired at Picatinny Aresenol as a Commissary manager with 35 years of dedicated service.
Karadina enjoyed attending the Union Baptist Church in Bordentown and she thoroughly enjoyed practicing Tai Chi.
Daughter of the late Cardie Brown and Constance Prather, and sister of the late Allencia Prather and Constana Prather, she is survived by two sons: Marquice Prather (Joann) and Marlon Prather of Bordentown; two brothers, Reginald Prather of Trenton and Jerold Prather of Burlington; two sisters, Jeretha Prather of Bordentown and Towana Lynn Jones (Cedric) of Florida; her grandson, Michael Prather; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery, Linden, N.J.
Peppler Funeral Home,
Bordentown
www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 1, 2019