MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Karen Cornish
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
Karen F. Cornish


1951 - 2019
Karen F. Cornish Obituary
Karen F. Cornish of Barnegat, N.J., formerly of Medford Lakes and Country Lakes section of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, with her husband by her side at Southern Ocean County Hospital, Manahawkin, N.J. She was 68.

Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in Medford Lakes, living mostly in Browns Mills before moving to Barnegat nine years ago. Karen enjoyed music, dancing and shopping.

She coached youth soccer and baseball for Pemberton Township, N.J.

She retired from New Lisbon Developmental Center, where she was employed as a bookkeeper until her retirement.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Hagan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert F. Cornish of Barnegat; two sons, Robert C. and Brandy Cornish of Tabernacle, and Thomas and Jennifer Cornish of Middletown, Del. She will also be dearly missed by her two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Cornish.

Relatives and friends may attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's name may be made to .

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
