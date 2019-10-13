Home

Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Temple Lutheran Church
5600 N. Route 130 (And Merchantville Ave.)
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Temple Lutheran Church
5600 N. Route 130 (And Merchantville Ave.)
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Karen J. Klym Obituary
Karen Joanne Klym (Lighthiser), of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was 73.

Mrs. Klym was born and raised in Camden, N.J. and had resided in Pennsauken, N.J. for twenty years before moving to Mount Laurel 30 years ago.

Karen was a passionate member of the American Kennel Club (AKC). In her leisure, she enjoyed gardening and shopping. But above all else, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Karen is survived by her spouse, William "Bill" Klym; children, Tracie Holland (Stewart), John Holland III (Desiree), Steve Holland (Laurianne), Tammie Witt (Michael); grandchildren, Shelley Sternberg, Melissa Sternberg, Taylor Sternberg, Corey Unis, Chelsea Holland, John Holland IV, Ryan Witt; great-grandchildren, Jared Cox, Tara Witt, Michael Karge and Austin Sternberg.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 immediately followed by the funeral service, both at Temple Lutheran Church, 5600 N. Route 130 (And Merchantville Ave.), Pennsauken, N.J. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, 1620 Cove Road, Pennsauken, N.J. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
