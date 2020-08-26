1/1
Karen Marie Cranston
Karen Marie Cranston of High Point, N.C. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was 57.

Karen was born May 28, 1963 in Collingswood, N.J. and was raised in Medford Lakes. She was a Senior Buyer for Kay Chemical (Ecolab) for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Cranston.

She is survived by her boyfriend of 23 years, Stephen Carney; her mother, Sue M. (Hayney) Cranston; her sister and brother-in-law, Cathy S. and Jeffrey L. Reese; her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas J. and Catina M. Cranston; her nephews, Matthew, Daniel, and Ryan Reese; and her precious fur babies, Kayla, Kasey and Ralphie.

Karen loved to laugh, listen to music and spend quality snuggle time with her fur babies. She will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network, 8653 NC Hwy. 65, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
