Karen DiPietroantonio-Opperman of Riverton, N.J. passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous fight with cancer. She was 53.
Karen was born July 25, 1965 and lived in Riverton her entire life, graduating from Palmyra High School. Her whole world revolved around her family and their happiness. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother.
Karen is survived by her loving husband and best friend, David Opperman, her children, Samantha, Sante, Shaunna, and Tyler, and her grandson, Jionni. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles (Debbie) and Vincent (Alicia); sister, Sandra (Rique); in-laws, Glenn and Millie Opperman; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends that will miss her greatly.
She will join Jesus and her loving parents, Sante and Phyllis, in heaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Kingsway Church, 2701 Chapel Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, followed by her funeral service at 8 p.m.
