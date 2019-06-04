Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen DiPietroantonio-Opperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen P. DiPietroantonio-Opperman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen P. DiPietroantonio-Opperman Obituary
Karen DiPietroantonio-Opperman of Riverton, N.J. passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous fight with cancer. She was 53.

Karen was born July 25, 1965 and lived in Riverton her entire life, graduating from Palmyra High School. Her whole world revolved around her family and their happiness. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother. 

Karen is survived by her loving husband and best friend, David Opperman, her children, Samantha, Sante, Shaunna, and Tyler, and her grandson, Jionni. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles (Debbie) and Vincent (Alicia); sister, Sandra (Rique); in-laws, Glenn and Millie Opperman; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends that will miss her greatly.

She will join Jesus and her loving parents, Sante and Phyllis, in heaven.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Kingsway Church, 2701 Chapel Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, followed by her funeral service at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the online at .

Condolences and remembrances may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.