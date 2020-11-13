You've never been hugged the way Karen hugged; and no one ever gave more thoughtful gifts. Of course, if something went wrong, she'd get her Irish up pretty quick. But she was really meant to be a mom, hustling her kids around to baseball games for local and travel teams; they knew she was their biggest fan. They got their athleticism from her: she whooped them for years in HORSE and was All South Jersey in Field Hockey in High School. Karen was always up for an adventure and she was fearless: when the family went away they head to the great outdoors for some camping and in her youth she'd head out on the open road on her motorcycle. She was a jack of all trades; when something broke she'd show up with her tool box and when everyone left the house they'd return to rooms painted another color. More cerebral times found her writing poetry; her journal is full of her prose. To veg she'd check out some Simpsons and The Walking Dead. Her home was her castle; always decorated to the hilt and she was a crafter and into ceramics.



Karen and Eric were blessed with three sons: Zachary, Benjamin, and Joshua; mother: Judy "Julie" Carey; brothers: Mark (Santa), Scott (Jen), Brian (Chrissy), Shawn (Alicia), and Patrick, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father Vincent Carey.



Come celebrate 54 years Sunday 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside.



Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Josephs Church, Beverly.



Interment St. Peters Cemetery.



