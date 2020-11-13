1/1
Karen (Carey) Youngberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
You've never been hugged the way Karen hugged; and no one ever gave more thoughtful gifts. Of course, if something went wrong, she'd get her Irish up pretty quick. But she was really meant to be a mom, hustling her kids around to baseball games for local and travel teams; they knew she was their biggest fan. They got their athleticism from her: she whooped them for years in HORSE and was All South Jersey in Field Hockey in High School. Karen was always up for an adventure and she was fearless: when the family went away they head to the great outdoors for some camping and in her youth she'd head out on the open road on her motorcycle. She was a jack of all trades; when something broke she'd show up with her tool box and when everyone left the house they'd return to rooms painted another color. More cerebral times found her writing poetry; her journal is full of her prose. To veg she'd check out some Simpsons and The Walking Dead. Her home was her castle; always decorated to the hilt and she was a crafter and into ceramics.

Karen and Eric were blessed with three sons: Zachary, Benjamin, and Joshua; mother: Judy "Julie" Carey; brothers: Mark (Santa), Scott (Jen), Brian (Chrissy), Shawn (Alicia), and Patrick, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Vincent Carey.

Come celebrate 54 years Sunday 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside.

Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Josephs Church, Beverly.

Interment St. Peters Cemetery.

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved