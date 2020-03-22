|
|
Karl Edward Mensinger of Country Lakes, Browns Mills, passed away March 18, 2020 at home. He was 82.
He was a native of Almond, N.Y. and resident of Country Lakes since his retirement from the U.S. Army in 1978. Karl served honorably for 24 years in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam.
Retiring as a Sergeant Major, he was a decorated Veteran including the Bronze Star. He later worked as a salesman for Met. Life. Karl was a member of the Eden-Stanley American Legion Post # 294, Pemberton. He loved to travel and especially cruising.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Olga of 60 years, his two grandsons Paul James Tuliano III and Zachary Karl Mensinger.
He is survived by his son Gerald Mensinger of Browns Mills, daughter Carol A. Tuliano & Jack Mitchell of Stuart, Fla., and son Robert Mensinger of Browns Mills & Lynn Danberry of Levittown, Pa., his granddaughter Robin Mark & husband Anthony of Bensalem, Pa., his sister Patricia Hurd of Almond, N.Y. and his cat Kitty.
Funeral Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.
Stephen Lankenau Director.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020