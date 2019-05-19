Home

Kassie Lee (Stallings) Tatum passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville, N.C., at the age of 83.

Kassie was born Feb. 22, 1936 in Tift County, Ga. She was the youngest of nine siblings.

She was preceded in death by her eight siblings, ex-husband, Russell Tatum Sr., and daughter, Cynthia Tatum.

Kassie attended and graduated from Yuba College Nursing program at the top of her class. Her family relocated to Pemberton, N.J. in 1972. Kassie worked at various hospitals throughout New Jersey until she retired from Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J. in 1993 with 30 years in nursing. In 2015, Kassie relocated to North Carolina to be closer to family.

She was an avid gardener. Each year as her garden matured, Kassie took great pleasure in sharing her produce with family, friends, and her church. She was heavily involved with Fort Dix Main Chapel and making soldiers feel at home.

Kassie Tatum is survived by two children: Sharnette Blow (Melvin) of Snow Hill, N.C. and Russell Tatum Jr. (Katrina) of Wake Forest, N.C., eight grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends who loved and cared for her.

Per Kassie's request, there will be no memorial service prior to cremation.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
