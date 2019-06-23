|
Katherine E. (Leckey) Mülle of Marlton, formerly of Upper Darby, Lancaster, Stratford, Cherry Hill, Richmond (IN) and Haddonfield, passed away June 21, 2019.
Born in Darby, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Katherine E. Leckey. She was the beloved wife of Henry G. Mülle for more than 61 years. She is additionally survived by their five children, Karen, Karl, Linda, Mark and Amy. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Clara, Anna, Aileen, Erick, Timothy, Christopher and Kaitlyn.
Kitty will always be remembered for her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and those she knew. Her smile revealed her love for many and sense of holiness within.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, N.J. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in the Easton Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Easton Bible Church, Hainesport, N.J., or the Tuesday Morning Bible Study of the First United Methodist Church of Collingswood, N.J.
