|
|
Katherine Lynn Morris of Burlington, N.J. passed away peacefully into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Genesis Burlington Woods Nursing Home. She was surrounded by her nurse, Lisa, and aides, Zina and Elizabeth. She was even surrounded by her sister, Romaine on FaceTime.
Katherine Lynn Morris was born Nov. 20, 1959 in Mount Holly, N.J. to Clarence and Pearl Morris. Katherine was affectionately known as Candy to all her family and friends.
At an early age, Candy accepted Christ as her Savior. She attended St. Peter's Primitive Baptist Church of Burlington, and was baptized by the late Elder Honest H. Hawkins. Candy sang in the Youth Choir and her favorite song was "I Made a Vow to the Lord."
She was employed at the Evergreen Nursing Home in Moorestown, N.J. until she suffered a stroke. Candy was a resident at Genesis Burlington Woods Nursing Home for 15 years.
Katherine was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl L. Morris-Blakemore, her father, Clarence Morris Jr., sister, Sylvia Dixon, brother, Darrin Keith Morris, niece, Daveida Wallace, and brother-in-law, Tawine Kirkland.
Katherine leaves to cherish fond memories: her son, James Morris; four sisters, Romaine Hendricks (Roy), Marcella Wallace (Anthony), Shonta Locklear (Donald), and Caroline Kirkland; four brothers, Clarence Morris III (Victoria), Rodney Morris (Angelina), Benjamin Morris (Renee), and Michael Cain; granddaughters, Katherine and Semaj Morris; nieces and nephews, Chisoni Jackson, Laurence Fisher (Keisha), Mini'imah Fisher, Pastor Eddie Spencer (TaNisha), Antoinette Wallace, Michelle Wallace, Clarence Morris IV, Derrica Hunt, Christopher Morris, Austin Morris, Danae Dixon, Christian Morris, Grant Morris, Pearl Joy Locklear, and Donald Locklear III; several great nieces and nephews; three great-great nephews and two great-great nieces; several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.
A very special thank you to the staff at Genesis Burlington Woods Nursing Home for the care they gave Katherine over the years.
Due to the COVID-19, a celebration of Katherine's life will be held at a later date.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services,
Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020