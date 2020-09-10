Katherine Maria "Cass" (Uhl) Hudson passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 69.
Katherine was born to Lawrence and Elva Uhl in Mapleton, Iowa. She resided in Levittown, Pa. and Willingboro, N.J. before moving to her residence of 40 years, Mount Laurel, N.J. She worked as a paper carrier for the Burlington County Times for many years.
In 1973, Katherine married her beloved husband, William Hudson. If you had asked Katherine what her biggest achievements in life were, she would have told you four things: raising three wonderful, successful, and compassionate children; having a loving, decades-
long marriage; having a great best friend for over 50 years; and forcing Mount Laurel schools to change the way they identify kids who need help.
Katherine is survived by her husband, William Hudson; children, Miranda Keeley (William), Joshua Hudson (Carly), and Jessica Fitzgerald (Sean); and her grandchildren, Evelyn Hudson, Seamus Fitzgerald, Emma Keeley, and Madeline Hudson.
We welcome close friends and family to a remembrance luncheon outdoors at her residence at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12th.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's name can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org
.
