Katherine N. Russomanno, of Eastampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. She was 73.

She was born in Somerville, N.J. and had resided in Three Bridges, NJ before moving to Eastampton, NJ 31 years ago. She was a devout catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Mount Holly, N.J. She was on the Eastampton town counsel for 8 years. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, but above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Russomanno.

She is survived by her children, Christina Blackburn, Stanley Blackburn (Dana) and David Blackburn; her grandchildren, Wesley, Lily, Andrew and Luke Blackburn and Mia McCafferty and her brother John Norkevich.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewings on Thursday, November 12th from 5 to 7 p.m., and again on Friday, November 13th from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday November 13th at 10:30 a.m., from the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street Mount Holly, NJ 08060.

Final disposition will be at Three Bridges Reformed Church Cemetery in Three Bridges, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
NOV
13
Viewing
08:45 - 09:45 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
