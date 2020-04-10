|
|
Kathleen A. DePetris of Barnegat, N.J. passed Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home. She was 74.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert DePetris, she is survived by her brother, Patrick Montgomery (Fran), her sister, Joanne Montgomery (Mary), as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, visitation followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, N.J., is private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for Kathleen at a later date. Please continue to visit Kathleen's obituary on the Barnegat Funeral Home web site for updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 609, Barnegat, NJ 08005 is appreciated.
Barnegat Funeral Home,
Barnegat, N.J.
www.barnegatfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 10, 2020