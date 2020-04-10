Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen DePetris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. DePetris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. DePetris Obituary
Kathleen A. DePetris of Barnegat, N.J. passed Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home. She was 74.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert DePetris, she is survived by her brother, Patrick Montgomery (Fran), her sister, Joanne Montgomery (Mary), as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, visitation followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, N.J., is private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for Kathleen at a later date. Please continue to visit Kathleen's obituary on the Barnegat Funeral Home web site for updates.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 609, Barnegat, NJ 08005 is appreciated.

Barnegat Funeral Home,

Barnegat, N.J.

www.barnegatfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -