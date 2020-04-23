|
|
Kathleen (Cavanaugh) Hellings, a longtime resident of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 91.
Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Ray.
She was a devoted mother of Brian (Karen), Richard, Beth Albasi (Bob) and the late Mark and his wife, Chris; the beloved grandmother of Genevieve, Nicole, Joshua, Kyle and Ian; and cherished great-grandmother of Melody, Eli and Angelina. She is also survived by her sisters, Regina Sawyer of Pennsylvania and Eileen Story of Montana.
Kathy was a retired Nurse LPN with Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.
Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen grew up on "A" Street in the Kensington section. She was known for her free spirit, contagious laugh and the love for her family. She will be sorely missed.
Due to current circumstances, services for Kathy will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lighthouse Soccer Club, Philadelphia (lighthousesoccerclub.org/donate) or to the Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees.
To share your favorite memories of Kathleen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 23, 2020