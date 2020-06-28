Kathleen A. Ivanitski
Kathleen A. "Kay Ivanitski of Riverside passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was 73.

Kathleen was born and raised in Palmyra and had resided in Riverside for the past 52 years. She was a member of the Palmyra Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and a 32-year member of Friend of Bill W.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick.

She is survived by her son, John F. Makin (Lynn), her grandchildren, Stephanie Lunati (Buddy) and Nicole Makin, and great-grandchildren, Aydon, Louis, Jesse, Aria and OakLynn.

A viewing for Kathleen will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the Palmyra Emergency Squad, 125 W. Broad St., Palmyra, NJ 08065, or to the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
