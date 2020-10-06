Kathleen Ann Sytnik, a longtime resident of North Hanover Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 70.
Kathie was born in New Haven, Conn. to Vincent and Ann (Solevo) Iovieno. Kathie grew up in North Branford, Conn. and graduated North Branford High School in 1968. After high school she attended Southern Connecticut University and graduated in 1972.
She entered the U.S. Air Force in November of 1974 and proudly served nearly six years, attaining the rank of Sergeant. This is where she met the love of her life, Stanley Sytnik, and they were married at Travis AFB, California on Nov. 20, 1976. They were then transferred to Hickam AFB in Hawaii until her service separation in June 1980, when they moved to New Jersey.
Kathie attained a N.J. Teaching Certificate and taught at the North Hanover Township School System from September 1989 until her retirement in June 2014. She taught at Challenger School and the Upper Elementary School. She later became the Technology Curriculum Teacher. She served as President of both North Hanover Township and Burlington County Education Associations, was a member of the NEA and the Burlington County Retired Educators Association.
She loved family gatherings, but most of all Kathie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons, Alan and Walter, whom she adored and was totally devoted to.
Preceded in death by her father, Vincent S. Iovieno, and by a brother, Vincent Iovieno, Kathie is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Stanley Sytnik; two sons, Andrew Sytnik and wife, Melanie, of Pemberton and Mathew Sytnik of Florence; her two beloved grandsons, Alan and Walter Sytnik; four sisters, Judith Perrone and husband, David, of Wallingford, Conn., Ann Gargamelli and husband, Michael, of Branford, Conn., Karen DeMello of Connecticut and Colleen Smith of Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathie will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Church of the Assumption, 28 Monmouth Rd., Wrightstown, NJ 08562, with burial and military honors to follow in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Calling hours for Kathie will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required and a maximum of 25 people at one time are allowed in the funeral home.
Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathie's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
