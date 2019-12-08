|
Kathleen J. Yansick of Riverton passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Kathleen was a longtime resident of Riverton and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and their Willing and Able organization, the Soroptimist of Burl. Co and a librarian at the Riverton and Cinnaminson libraries.
She enjoyed travel, the Philadelphia Phillies, and more recently attending all of her grandchildren's events and activities.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Albert A., her children, Joseph (Linda) of Palmyra, Michael (Bernadette) of Fredericksburg, Va., and Adam (Katie) of Riverton, and grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Patrick, Trinity, Ian, Bradon and Mary Kate.
A visitation for Kathleen will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the Riverton Free Library at rivertonfreelibrary.org
