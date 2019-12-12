|
|
Kathleen M. Hanley-Lloyd of Moorestown passed at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 68.
A fighter to the end, Kathleen went through three major surgeries and nine rounds of treatment, including two clinical trials.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of St. Hubert's High School and Holy Family College (now University). After a successful career in insurance, during which she obtained a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation by passing eight tests over several years, she stayed home to raise her only child, Christopher. She then went on to get a Master's degree and returned to work as a school psychologist in the Philadelphia School District. She was likely the only school psychologist to have had a CPCU!
She was a class parent at Moorestown Friends School, a religious education teacher at St. John Neumann parish in Mount Laurel, N.J., and a summer student in English History at Oxford. Her determination is revealed in a story from a few years ago on a trip to Ireland. She took a train and two busses to her hotel in Cork, and based on a sliver of information, trooped through graveyards and churches, eventually tracking down and visiting with relatives of her grandparents.
She is survived by her son, Chris; daughter-in-law, Jane; her husband, Paul; brother, Tom (Irene); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews (in law).
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 12, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown, N.J. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite children's charity. Kathleen's was St. Jude Hospital for Children.
