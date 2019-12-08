|
Kathleen M. Thomas, of Medford Leas, formerly of Medford Lakes, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was 95.
She was parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes Parish in Medford and was a member of the Daughters of St. Therese.
Kathleen loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Kathleen was a great dancer. Kathleen was the first female vice president of Farmers and Mechanics Bank. But most importantly, the love she had for her family was equaled only by the love of her faith.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edwin J. Thomas; and her daughter, Patricia Thomas. Kathleen is survived by her sons Robert Thomas, William Thomas, and Edwin (Ellen) Thomas; her daughters, Kathleen Thomas, Carol Thomas, and Kristine (Phillip) Anderson; her brother, John "Jack" Traynor; her grandchildren, Matthew, Audrey, Jennie, David, Joseph, Annie, Katie, Sean, Colin, Kevin, Keith, Brooke, and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Simone, Ronan, Judah, Lyla, and Eilis; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St, Medford, NJ 08055 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 20 Jackson Rd, Medford, NJ 08055.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Options for Women, 1500 Kings Hwy N #110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019