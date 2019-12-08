Home

MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Kathleen Thomas
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Church
20 Jackson Rd
Medford, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Church
20 Jackson Rd
Medford, NJ
Kathleen M. Thomas

Kathleen M. Thomas Obituary
Kathleen M. Thomas, of Medford Leas, formerly of Medford Lakes, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was 95.

She was parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes Parish in Medford and was a member of the Daughters of St. Therese.

Kathleen loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Kathleen was a great dancer. Kathleen was the first female vice president of Farmers and Mechanics Bank. But most importantly, the love she had for her family was equaled only by the love of her faith.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edwin J. Thomas; and her daughter, Patricia Thomas. Kathleen is survived by her sons Robert Thomas, William Thomas, and Edwin (Ellen) Thomas; her daughters, Kathleen Thomas, Carol Thomas, and Kristine (Phillip) Anderson; her brother, John "Jack" Traynor; her grandchildren, Matthew, Audrey, Jennie, David, Joseph, Annie, Katie, Sean, Colin, Kevin, Keith, Brooke, and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Simone, Ronan, Judah, Lyla, and Eilis; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St, Medford, NJ 08055 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 20 Jackson Rd, Medford, NJ 08055.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Options for Women, 1500 Kings Hwy N #110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Arrangements are entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at the website below.

Mathis Funeral Home

mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
