Kathleen M. "Kathy" Toth
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Toth
Kathleen M. "Kathy" Toth, 49, of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday November 20, 2020 at Cooper Hospital, Camden.
A walkthrough visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00PM on Monday November 30, 2020 at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where her memorial service will held following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the family for a special project.
Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
NOV
30
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
