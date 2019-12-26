|
A stray cat could do no better than arrive on her doorstep. Even the most timid of them warmed up to Kathy right away, the most recent being Misty. Maybe it was because she was just naturally friendly and upbeat. But maybe it was the special kindness about her.
Kathy was on the Organ Donor Registry and was able to donate her corneas. Now someone has received the gift of sight due to her kindness.
Kathy is at peace now that she has been reunited with her daughter, Sheila.
She is survived by her mother, Lillian Gross, her siblings, Judith Kraft (Gary), James Gross (Phyllis), and Susan Gross, and her son-in-law, James Strimple. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and will be missed by many loving friends.
In addition to her daughter, she was preceded in death by her father, Edward Gross.
Come celebrate 72 great years from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Jesus, the Good Shepherd (St. Peter's site). Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, www.co.burlington.nj.us/168.
