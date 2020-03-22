|
Ms. Kathleen "Kay" Murphy Davies of Lumberton, N.J., an avid volunteer, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 90.
Kay is thought to have been born in New York City, N.Y. As an infant, she was left in a church pew at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan. She was taken to The New York Foundling Hospital and raised in an orphanage and foster care by the Sisters of Charity in New York. Her childhood was colored by the Great Depression and its lessons never left her.
Kay married a career soldier in 1949, Thomas J. Murphy, and for 20 years traveled the world as a military wife. She spent six years living in Germany and loved traveling all over Europe. Nothing gave Kay more enjoyment than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had the patience of a saint for endless rounds of "Candyland" and never had a harsh word for anyone.
She enjoyed classical music, her crossword puzzles and the beach. After retirement, Kay spent 25 years as a volunteer at Virtua Hospital, the hospital thrift shop and the Children's Home Thrift Shop in Mount Holly. She volunteered every week until the age of 89.
Kay was preceded in death by her first husband and her son, Thomas J. Murphy II.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Walsh and husband, Michael, of Mount Holly and Barbara Crane and husband, Paul, of Elkins Park, Pa.; four grandchildren, Rhys Rotolo, Melissa Murphy, Maura Walsh and Molly Walsh; and two great- grandsons, Rhys and Rocco Rotolo.
Kay requested to be cremated and there will be no services at this time.
