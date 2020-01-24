|
Kathleen R. (Haines) Horvath passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was 76.
Kathleen earned her Master's degree in Education from Trenton State College and spent many years teaching in the Delran, Riverside, Edgewater Park and Special Services school systems. She was a former member of the NJEA.
Kathleen attended Fountain of Life Church, Burlington Campus, and loved to sing at churches, nursing homes and also for the local veterans' associations.
She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Horvath, the devoted mother of Raymond Ketchel, Jessica LaBier (Kevin), Michael J. Horvath II (Rachel), and Stephen Horvath (Misha), and the loving grandmother of Michael J. III, Abigail, and Chloe.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 27, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
Donations may be made to Fountain of Life Church, 2035 Columbus Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 24, 2020