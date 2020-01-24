Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Horvath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Horvath Obituary
Kathleen R. (Haines) Horvath passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was 76.

Kathleen earned her Master's degree in Education from Trenton State College and spent many years teaching in the Delran, Riverside, Edgewater Park and Special Services school systems. She was a former member of the NJEA.

Kathleen attended Fountain of Life Church, Burlington Campus, and loved to sing at churches, nursing homes and also for the local veterans' associations.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Horvath, the devoted mother of Raymond Ketchel, Jessica LaBier (Kevin), Michael J. Horvath II (Rachel), and Stephen Horvath (Misha), and the loving grandmother of Michael J. III, Abigail, and Chloe.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 27, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.

Donations may be made to Fountain of Life Church, 2035 Columbus Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -