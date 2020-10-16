The family of Kathleen S. Bealuk will be celebrating the life of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend on October 24, 2020.



Relatives and friends may call on the family from 9 to 11 a.m., outdoors at the Todd Christian Education Building, located directly behind the Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, New Jersey. Masks and social distancing are required.



A private celebration of life will be held in the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by invitation only because of health concerns.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children's Home Society of New Jersey, Attn: MCFD, 635 South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08611 or the Protestant Community Church,100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, New Jersey. Please include Kathleen S. Bealuk Memorial on the memo line.



