Kathleen Theresa Fitzpatrick
Kathleen T. (Neun) Fitzpatrick passed into her Savior's care on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home. She was 89.

Kathleen was born Aug. 19, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa., the eldest of five children born to Louis and Angelina (Barnabei) Neun. She graduated from John Bartram High School in Philadelphia.

For the past 51 years, Kathleen resided in Medford Lakes, where she and her husband Thomas raised their six children.

Kathleen was a kind, generous, and selfless woman who was truly loved by all who knew her. She was so full of spirit, class, strength, and beauty, and she was resilient during difficult times. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Drawing upon her creative talents and resourcefulness, she took pride and pleasure in making a warm and welcoming home. In raising their children, Kathleen and her husband gave all of their energy and love, and they imparted to them their values of integrity, faith, and family.

Wife of the late Thomas J. Fitzpatrick Jr., Kathleen is survived by her loving children, Linda Fitzpatrick of Marlton, Thomas J. Fitzpatrick III (Arlene) of Woodbridge, Va., Brian J. Fitzpatrick (Jill) of Ocean City, N.J., Michael J. Fitzpatrick (Francine) of Shamong, Craig R. Fitzpatrick of Medford Lakes, and Jeffrey Fitzpatrick (Joanna) of Marlton; nine grandchildren, Meghan, Brian Jr., Christine, Elise, Jeffrey Jr., Kelly, John, Anna, and Brenna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, Historic Medford Village. Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
