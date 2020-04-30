|
|
Kathryn "Kay" Campbell Hoagland of Medford Leas passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 93.
Born in Cranbury, N.J., Kathryn graduated from Hightstown High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Oberlin College in Ohio.
She married her husband, Raymond "Ray," during Christmas break of her senior year and returned to Ohio to finish out her last semester while her husband started working at Rancocas Valley Regional High School. They became longtime Mount Holly residents before moving to Monroe Township, N.J. and eventually to Medford Leas.
Kay began teaching in Mount Holly, but spent the majority of her career as a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher in Westampton. Kay was an active member of the community and served many organizations. She was a member of The Memorial Hospital Auxiliary; Crossroads Programs, Inc. (where she served as President); Female Benevolent Society; Delta Kappa Gamma and PEO. Kay was an active member and served as a Deacon and an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly as well as a member of The First Presbyterian Churches of Cranbury and Moorestown.
She enjoyed playing bridge and attending The Moorestown Assembly Dances with Ray for many years. Kay shared a passion for travel with her husband, Ray, traveling to far-reaching areas of the globe as well as three Olympic Games.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Raymond T. Hoagland Jr.; three daughters and their spouses, Marianne and Bob McCreight of Mercer, Pa., Peggy and Randy Young of Richmond, Va., and Gretchen and Don Patrick of Mount Laurel; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020