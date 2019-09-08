|
|
Kathryn E. (Stauffer) Hill passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. She was 82.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Devoted mother of Deborah Gaehring (James), Diane Heston (Bill), Frederick (Mary) and Ed (Louise). Dear sister of two, caring grandmother of nine, and adoring great grandmother of three.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Bradley Funeral Home
Marlton, N.J.
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019