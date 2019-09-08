Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
1169 Limekiln Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn E. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn E. Hill Obituary
Kathryn E. (Stauffer) Hill passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. She was 82.

Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Devoted mother of Deborah Gaehring (James), Diane Heston (Bill), Frederick (Mary) and Ed (Louise). Dear sister of two, caring grandmother of nine, and adoring great grandmother of three.

Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

Bradley Funeral Home

Marlton, N.J.

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Download Now